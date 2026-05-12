Over the warmer months, the Detroit River is a busy spot for recreational boaters eager to enjoy the weather.

Following a boat capsizing last week , and so early in the season, Windsor's harbour master, Peter Berry, wants other boaters to prepare a plan before they hit the water.

Berry says wearing a life jacket is essential as seconds matter if something suddenly goes wrong on the water.

"If you have it somewhere close and your boat flips, you're panicked, you're disoriented, something's happening very quickly, having to reach under or pull it out of the cuddy of your boat and pull the plastic bag open and then try to put it on, that's valuable time that you're wasting," he said.

He warned that the water is far colder than it looks, even on warm days.

"The water is still very cold. We just stopped ice breaking operations 2 weeks ago, so the water is still into the low 40s. Very dangerous to be in any length of time," said Berry.

He says one simple call before you leave shore can make a big difference.

"An important thing is have a float plan. Call ahead, tell your friends, hey, I'm going out on the boat. Tell a family member where you're going to be during the day, and when do you plan on coming back," he said.

The two people involved in last week’s capsizing near Peche Island were wearing life jackets. They were rescued by the Windsor police marine unit and suffered only minor injuries.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian