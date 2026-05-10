The Windsor Police Service is thanking bystanders for their quick action after witnessing a boat capsize on the Detroit River Saturday near Peche Island.

Around 3:40 p.m., the Windsor Police Defender boat responded after hearing people yell out that a boat had overturned in the water near the island.

The officers located the capsized and partially submerged nine-foot vessel south of the island.

Police said a man and a woman, both in their 50s, were found in the water clinging to the boat.

Both were wearing lifejackets, but police said they were struggling to stay above water because of a strong current and high winds causing rough conditions.

The boat and two people were rescued and brought back to shore.

Police said the two boaters suffered minor injuries and were treated by Essex-Windsor EMS at the scene.

"We remind boaters that conditions on the water can change quickly," the WPS wrote.

"Strong winds, rough waves, and powerful currents can create dangerous situations, even for experienced boaters. Wearing a properly fitted life jacket can make all the difference in an emergency. Before heading out, check the weather, make sure your vessel has the required safety equipment on board, and always wear your lifejacket while on the water."