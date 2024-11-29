Over 600 volunteers with Windsor Goodfellows hit city streets on Thursday to help raise money for the annual newspaper drive.

This year marks 110 years of the paper drive, during which they earn 40 per cent of their annual income over the three days of sales in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle.

Maurizio Romeo is with the City of Windsor Public Works department and says this is his first year volunteering.

"The public has been wonderful. They're very generous. It's very surprising, people from all walks of life are giving and it's really nice to see."

Solid waste city worker Jeff Litfin is returning for his second year of volunteering.

"Seems a little slower than past years but I'm sure it'll pick back up."

Friday's forecast is calling for flurries and a very windy and cold day ahead with a wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon.

Volunteers often are outside for a full eight hours collecting donations.

Litfin says he's used to working outside.

"I got my long johns on, thermal shirt, double socks, extra clothes. Keep moving, keep moving's key too, right?"

Apollos Vrskovy with the city forestry department says he too has a game plan to prepare for the cold weather.

"I layer up in the morning and make sure I keep a lot of coffee coming."

Earlier this month, Brian Beaumont, Windsor Goodfellows president, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that the organization is facing significant challenges in maintaining current service levels after seeing a 40 per cent increase of users at their food bank .

The paper drive runs until Sat. Nov. 30.