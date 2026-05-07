Surging gas prices in Windsor have put new pressure on businesses that rely on vehicles to operate.

The average price climbed above 190.5 cents per litre on Wednesday, squeezing owners who say fuel is now one of their biggest costs.

Medex Courier Service owner James Fleming says his drivers are constantly on the road across southern Ontario.

"I’ve never seen it like this... it’s crazy," he said."

He said planning ahead is becoming nearly impossible.

"I'm going to have to adjust accordingly. It'll be week by week. It could be day by day. It depends," Fleming said.

He said higher gas prices are already forcing tough decisions for his business.

"We've got to pass that on to the customer, and they're not going to be happy. But we can't absorb the rate increase," said Fleming.

"I filled up today at $1.93 a litre. That was the best deal I could find around town. We're giving the drivers a fuel surcharge, but we're going to have to up it."

Driving instructor Shaan Sajjad says high gas prices are cutting deeply into his income.

"I am paying almost extra $500 in terms of gas payment. Extra $500 a month," he said.

He said he is not passing those costs on to students, leaving him to absorb losses.

"I'm losing every month 5, 6, $700," Sajjad said.

He added that gas prices are affecting far more than just his business.

"It's about the living expenses. Everything is going up because the transportation, because the goods coming in, goods going out. Everything cost of gas raising it up," said Sajjad.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, told AM800 on Wednesday that global supply uncertainty, including concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, could push Windsor gas prices closer to $2 a litre.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum