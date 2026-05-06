Gas prices in Windsor are on the rise.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.com, says refinery issues and global uncertainty, including concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, are driving prices higher.

He told AM800 News that Windsor-Essex saw a steep increase overnight.

"Gas prices for now in Windsor up again today, up another 4 cents a litre since midnight. The average price now $190.5. That's up now almost 14 cents a litre from a week ago. It's up almost 60 cents a litre from a year ago," De Haan said.

He said how high prices go next depends largely on global supply routes.

"A lot of it really much is contingent on whether or not the strait is open or not. That is fully in focus," said De Haan.

"We could continue to see gas prices potentially even pushing the $2 a litre mark if the strait remains closed for a considerable amount of time."

De Haan said the $2 a litre mark isn't something that's unfamiliar to Windsor-Essex.

"Looking at Windsor here and charting out over 2022, we have seen prices get very close in the past five years," he said.

"In fact, back in 2022, we did hit that $2 a litre mark briefly. Prices peaked at about $2.11, $2.12, it looks like, in June 2022. We really haven't hit that $2 a litre mark since then."

He added that those prices were possible in the next few weeks if the strait remains closed.