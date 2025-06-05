The new president of the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says the local real estate market is in a transition period.

In its monthly report released Jun. 3, WECAR reported another drop for the average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex to $556,855 for the month of May.

Julianna Biondo says the market is picking up after a slow start to the year, marking a transition period.

"Even though we have seen a little bit of a dip in regards to the prices, they're pretty much on par with where we were at last year in 2024, and we have seen an up tick in our sales for May over April, which I think is a good sign," Biondo said.

491 properties were sold in May 2025, compared to 464 from last May.

Biondo says the first half of the year marked a lot of buyer uncertainty with the talk of tariffs and provincial and federal elections.

"I think that we need consumer confidence to come back, and a big portion of that is going to be when they do finally drop the basis points in regards to interest rates, and then hopefully, even though they held them strong yesterday, I do believe that hopefully they will drop them come the next rate in July," she said.

Biondo says in her new role as WECAR president, one of her key priorities will be improving housing affordability and supply across the region.

"Affordability is a multifaceted event, it's not just one item that can be done to eliminate everything," Biondo said. "Development charges is a big one that we're really focusing on. I think that will help out a lot with affordability for folks, and diversifying what is actually being built."

Biondo takes over the role from Maggie Chen who served as the 2024/25 President.

WECAR says Chen's leadership helped guide the association through a year marked by policy change, market shifts, and continued growth in member services.