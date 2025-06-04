Another drop in the average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its monthly stats and says the average price in May was $556,855.

That's a 2.7 per cent drop compared to May 2024, and a drop compared to the average price the month prior.

The average price for a home in April was $579,910.

According to the monthly stats, 491 properties were sold in May 2025 compared to 464 from last May.

WECAR says there were 1,378 new listing in the region last month - a 9.8 per cent increase in listings from May 2024.

The association says 154 properties sold in the price range of $420,000 to $549,999 and another 106 properties sold in the price range between $550,000 and $699,999.