The president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest has resigned amid controversy sparked by comments made about trans athletes.

In a post on social media, the organization announced that Wendi Nicholson had resigned from its board of directors and would no longer be affiliated with Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

“We have closely followed the comments people have made about this situation, and while this announcement is an important first step, we agree that there is much more we can do,” reads a statement issued by the Board of Directors.

Nicholson came under fire for comments made Tuesday on AM800’s Mid-Morning Show during a debate about transgender athletes in Olympic-level sports.

“You’ve gone through as Johnny up until you’re 17, 18, you’re playing in elite sports now, you’re hitting that puberty you are not as good as what you thought, but then you look and go hey if I say my name is Sally, and I’m transgender, I can go and I can beat the crap out of the girls,” Nicholson said on-air.

The comments have sparked outrage in the community and prompted calls for Nicholson’s resignation.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest did not indicate plans to determine Nicholson’s successor.

The organization noted it would turn to the community to help determine “measurable” actions and invited stakeholders to help direct them on the right path forward.

“We realize that people are angry, and we certainly understand why. We ask that you bear with us as we work toward bettering ourselves and uphold our values of equality, inclusion and respect,” the board wrote.