The Board of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest has released a statement expressing shock and disappointment over comments made by its president Wendi Nicholson on an AM800 radio program Tuesday.

The conversation surrounded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) moving toward a ban on transgender athletes in women’s Olympic events.

Nicholson was asked her thoughts on the issue and said in part "Being a woman that pioneering for years, many years, we have been fighting for women in sports. Now we get people that come in and go while I can't make in this sport so I'm going to transition and be this. It hits a sore spot."

Nicholson said she had no problem with transgender women in sports until it came to "elite divisions."

"You've gone through as Johnny up until you're 17 18, you're playing in elite sports now, you're hitting that puberty you are not as good as what you thought, but then you look and go hey if I say my name is Sally, and I'm transgender, I can go and I can beat the crap out of the girls," said Nicholson.

Nicholson's remarks were shared widely online — garnering attention from the Windsor-Essex LGBTQIA+ community.

In their statement, the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest board of directors said the comments made by Nicholson did not reflect the organization's values, beliefs, or position.

"Our organization stands firmly with our Trans+ and non-binary community members in the fight for equality, inclusion, and respect," said the board.

"We acknowledge and are deeply sorry for what has happened and take full responsibility for her comments. We will be reaching out to Trans Wellness Ontario and members of our local Trans+ community to listen, learn, and ensure their voices guide our next steps," they added.

"We will keep the public informed as this develops, but in the meantime, we invite anyone who may have been impacted and/or triggered by these comments to please reach out to our friends at Trans Wellness Ontario for support and Trans Lifeline."