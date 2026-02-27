It's time to take the plunge in downtown Windsor.

The annual Windsor-Essex Polar Plunge takes place Friday evening outside of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Pitt Street West.

The event has been happening for 12 years and raises funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor police chief Jason Crowley says the event has raised over half a million dollars locally since it started.

He says he's done the plunge in the past and says it's an exhilarating experience.

"It's a wake-up call, let's put it that way, but it's for such a good cause, and we're raising a great amount of money for our Olympians," he says. "We have 13 Olympians going to the nationals this summer in Alberta."

Crowley says he's taking part this year with Windsor fire chief Jamie Waffle and Essex-Windsor EMS chief Justin Lammers.

"The two of them have agreed to do this with me, which I'm very grateful for, and it's just going to be a great night, and we're looking so forward to it," says Crowley.

He says the event is a great team-building event.

"It's a great event overall," he says. "We're expecting over 300 plungers."

This year's fundraising goal is $85,000. So far, more than $32,000 has been raised.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., with the plunge beginning at 6 p.m.