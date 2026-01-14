No snow but plenty of cold at the launch of an annual fundraiser in Windsor-Essex in support of the Special Olympics.

Dozens of students at St. Clair College took part Wednesday morning in the annual Slip n' Slide launch party, with proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Ontario.

A 100-foot "slip n' slide" was set up at St. Clair College's Main Windsor Campus at the Softball Diamond in the Sports Park with cold water sprayed from fire hoses to add to the moment.

The event was held ahead of the 12th annual Windsor-Essex Polar Plunge in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, which is set to take place at the downtown Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Feb. 27, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley says it's an opportunity for the community, first responders, and sports teams to come together and make a difference.

"I think people realize the impact they have; the local impact is huge, and we work with our athletes constantly throughout the year, and they're amazing people. I love working with them," he said. "I think people realize that and the enormity of their involvement. It doesn't even have to be financial; their involvement and the partners coming together make this happen."

More than $500,000 has been raised to directly benefit Special Olympics Ontario since the polar plunge first began.

Dozens of students from St. Clair College threw on their swimsuits to brave the cold slip n' slide, including brothers Max and Chip Menzel, who both said it was freezing.

"It was great, amazing, a once of a lifetime experience and for a great cause," said Chip Menzel.

As part of the launch, the St. Clair College Alumni, the Student Representative Council, and the Saints Student Athletic Association presented checks totaling $13,500.

Vice President of Community Relations for St. Clair College, John Fairley, says they are proud to be a community college and partner with the community.

"This is what we do, and we're proud of it. Special Olympics: we have a lot of people supported by Special Olympics who have been and are students here at the college. So win, win, win. That's all we do," he said.

The Slip n' Slide launch party featured local first responders from Windsor Police Service, OPP, LaSalle Police Service, Essex Windsor EMS, Windsor Fire and Rescue, College administration and staff, the Student Representative Council, Saints Student Athletics Association, Alumni as well as Saints teams and clubs.

Click here to find a link to sign up for the polar plunge.