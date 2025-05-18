Canadian members of Parliament spent a record $187.8 million in 2024, including $32 million on travel.

That's an increase of $12.7 million over 2023, according to proactively disclosed expenditure records.

The $187.8 million in taxpayer money also included $114.1 million for MP staff salaries, $39.8 million for third-party contracts, and $1.9 million for hospitality expenses.

MPs spent an average of $547,000 each in the 2024 calendar year.

In Windsor-Essex, then Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk spent $616,911.39.

Kusmierczyk lost the election race for the newly formed riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, although the results of that race will be the subject of a judicial recount scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 20.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MP Dave Epp spent $592,274.78, Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis recorded $589,733.59 in expenses, while Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse spent $529,394.19.

Masse was defeated in the April 28 election, losing the riding he's held since 2002 to Conservative challenger Harb Gill.

Only 10 MPs spent more than $700,000, including four Conservatives, three Liberals, two NDP members and one Bloc Québécois MP.

The biggest spender of all was former Bloc Québécois MP Kristina Michaud, who billed taxpayers $775,000. That included $328,000 on travel, which was also more than any other parliamentarian.

Excluding party leaders and lawmakers who joined or departed Parliament in 2024, the most frugal MP was Liberal Yves Robillard, who did not seek re-election in 2025. The former MP from Laval, Que. spent nearly $378,000, which was less than half of the expenses claimed by Michaud and Caputo.

By party, the NDP spent the most on average at $583,000 per MP, followed by the Bloc Québécois at $565,000, the Green Party at nearly $559,000, the Conservatives at nearly $556,000 and the Liberals at more than $532,000.

The data does not include expenses related to MPs’ roles as house officers or opposition leaders, which come with much larger budgets and would add $24.5 million to the total spent in 2024. When such expenditures are factored in, party leaders and house officers by far spent more than other MPs.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was top amongst them, with $8.8 million in total spending, including $7.4 million for staff salaries. Most of those costs were associated with his role as official opposition leader. Spending associated with his continency office and role as an MP was amongst the lowest in Canada, at nearly $241,000.

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative) – $8,832,375.53

Justin Trudeau (Liberal) – $4,194,564.39

Jagmeet Singh (NDP) – $3,798,681.92

Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois) – $3,706,058.42

The data analysis does not include MPs’ salaries, spending pertaining to cabinet positions and the prime minister’s office, or costs related to vacant seats in Parliament.

With files from CTV News