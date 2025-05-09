A request for a judicial recount of the ballots cast in the federal election in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore has been approved.

During a hearing Friday in Windsor, Justice J. Ross Macfarlane ruled that a recount will be conducted.

The lawyers for Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk's campaign argued that several ballots should not have been rejected as the "intent of the voter was clear."

There were 14 affidavits presented during the hearing that cited examples of rejected ballots, including several that had a check mark in the circle next to the candidate's name, but the voter included a message like 'Go Irek!' or a mark inside the circle next to the candidate's name but also a check mark on the other side of the ballot next to the same candidate.

In the April 28 election, Conservative Kathy Borrelli defeated Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk.

The newly formed riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore saw Borrelli take the seat by 233 votes, but that margin was reduced to 77 votes following the validation process by Elections Canada.

According to Elections Canada, there were 536 rejected ballots, which spurred the request for the judicial recount.

During a news conference on May 5 as he made his application for the judicial recount, Kusmierczyk told reporters that the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore had one of the highest counts of rejected ballots in Canada and there was reason to believe that many of the ballots were wrongfully rejected.