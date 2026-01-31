From the screen to the stage, Windsor-Essex entertainers are remembering famed Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara for her storied career.

O’Hara, well-known for her roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone and Beetlejuice, died at the age of 71 .

Vincent Georgie, the Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), believes O’Hara is a “Mount Rushmore type” among Canadian entertainment.

He met the Toronto-born actress and comedian in 2012 at an industry event in Hollywood.

“She was friendly, funny, approachable, kind,” he told CTV News.

O’Hara became a staple in the comedy scene as a main member of the sketch comedy show Second City Television.

Georgie felt she often shone even working with fellow comedy legends like John Candy and Eugene Levy.

As she progressed into the film industry, the WIFF head felt that, whether in a lead role or simply making a cameo, O’Hara made her presence felt.

“No matter where she would show up and how big or small of a role, you knew she was going to be funny, you knew she's been great, you knew she knew she was going to hit," Georgie said.

A “North Star” in the industry, Georgie said O’Hara’s impact and presence will never be imitated.

Over the years, O’Hara became known for her unique style of wit that seemed to fit into each role regardless of the era.

As a comedian, Windsor’s Jill Moysiuk feels the humour “compounded” over decades, along with O’Hara’s “excellence.”

“Catherine O'Hara showed me that longevity comes from your craft and not reinventing yourself,” Moysiuk said.

“I think that that's really promising for someone like myself who's trying to play the long game.”

Moysiuk has been in the comedy scene for about three years under her “Mom Said Duck” brand of stand-up comedic poetry.

In a scene that’s often been dominated by men, Mosyiuk said the Schitt’s Creek co-star’s ability to become prominent through her craft and never needing to “own the spotlight” helped carve a path for all women.

“I think that that gives a lot of hope to other female comedians to say, you know, it's okay to expand instead of shrink, which is what we often hear and often see in the media,” she said.

Windsor Comedian Jen Richardson has produced 70 shows in the last two years, focusing on women-driven performances.

Working summers in Muskoka growing up, Richardson remembers appearances by O’Hara at a local restaurant.

“She was like a beautiful human. I did not know her or meet her. I would just peek over at the landing at the restaurant in Muskoka,” Richardson recalled.

On her journey into comedy, Richardson took courses at Second City, the same spot O’Hara cut her teeth.

“There's always something sad when the leaders go right,” Richardson said.

“They did it their way, and now times are different, but we have an example of other women who have done it.”

The comedian noted there’s a new generation of Canadian entertainers who, like O’Hara, need to fight for themselves.

“It can always be done better, and I think she knew that like, you know, she was working with different people and putting out better projects all the time,” Richardson added.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian