Catherine O’Hara, a Canadian American actor best known for her roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone and Beetlejuice, has died at age 71, according to a statement from her agency to The Associated Press.

Creative Artists Agency said O’Hara died “following a brief illness.” No further details were immediately released.

Born in Toronto, O’Hara rose to prominence as a core cast member of the sketch comedy show Second City Television, where she collaborated frequently with actor Eugene Levy. She later reunited with Levy on Schitt’s Creek, the TV series produced by Toronto-based Not a Real Company Production, founded by Levy and his son Daniel.

Her performance as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek earned widespread acclaim and multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

O’Hara most recent work was in the Apple TV+ series, The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She was among those nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month.

O’Hara was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canda and inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame for her contributions to film and television.

Tributes poured in following news of her death.

Actor Macaulay Culkin, who appeared alongside O’Hara as her son in Home Alone and its sequel, said in a statement that he loved her, and that “I’ll see you later.”