A cooler week for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the temperature will be two to three degrees cooler than normal this week.

He says the region usually sees daytime highs around 25 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows about 15 degrees Celsius.

But this week, daytime highs in Windsor-Essex are between 21 degrees and 24 degrees while overnight lows are between 11 and 15 degrees.

Flisfeder says the temperature is expected to increase next week.

"We're getting into that late summer, early fall starting to make its way into the forecast," says Flisfeder. "So you're going to be seeing varying forecasts over the next coming weeks. We are expecting a warm up for the first week of September and then continuing there after but longer range forecast can and do change on a regular basis so it's going to be very important to stay up-to-date as things do and will change."

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for most of the week.

There is also a chance of showers on Monday, Tuesday morning and Thursday night.