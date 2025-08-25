The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.