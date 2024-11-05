The Windsor Spitfires are down one spot in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Spitfires are now ranked third in the country after going 2-1 last week.

The Spits have 25 points in 15 games so far this season and sit in second place in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Kitchener Rangers, who are ranked seventh in the country are first in the OHL with 26 points.

Other OHL teams ranked include the London Knights and Niagara IceDogs.

The Moncton Wildcats remain #1 in Canada.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night when they welcome the North Bay Battalion to the WFCU Centre.