City council is being asked to give the go-ahead to demolish the clubhouse at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor.

During the Monday, September 22 meeting, council will be asked to direct administration to enter a contract with Sterling Ridge at a total price of $2,533,874, excluding taxes, as the low bidder during the tendering process, to demolish the former clubhouse.

Council is also being asked to endorse the conceptual design vision for the proposed clubhouse redevelopment that was displayed during a public open house this past July.

Chair of the Roseland Board of Directors, Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak, says this is an old building that needs to come down.

"It's in line with the costing that I thought it would be, probably in that $2.5 million range," he says. "There's a lot of work to do; it's not just taking down a building. There's lots of underground things and facility work that has to be done as well."

The current clubhouse building has been closed to the golfing public since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Kaschak says if the tender is approved, the demolition could begin this fall.

"Certainly don't want to ruin the golf season in October; October tends to be good. Last year the club was open until November 24; the last couple weeks of November tended to get tricky. We're going to push for a November type of demolition," he says.

The conceptual design plans for the proposed clubhouse would include a smaller building at 5,500 square feet on just one floor; it would be situated facing toward the putting green and the golf course, with covered outdoor seating as opposed to traditional indoor seating, grab-and-go style food and beverage service, and an upgraded washroom facility, along with storage facilities and an administrative area.

Roseland offers an 18-hole golf course designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927. The clubhouse was built in 1978. The course itself was designated under the provisions of the Ontario Heritage Act in 2003.

It's located at 455 Kennedy Drive West.