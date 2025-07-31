Some positive reviews for a new but smaller clubhouse being proposed at Windsor's Roseland Golf Course.

The conceptual design plans were displayed Thursday during a public open house at the current clubhouse at the 18-hole golf course at 455 Kennedy Drive West.

The design elements for the new clubhouse would include a smaller building at 5,500 square feet on just one floor; it would be situated facing toward the putting green and the golf course, with covered outdoor seating as opposed to traditional indoor seating, grab-and-go style food and beverage service, and an upgraded washroom facility, along with storage facilities and an administrative area.

Catherine Pupatello, who lives in the Roseland neighbourhood, says she likes the concept of it for the neighbourhood.

"I like the patio. I think it looks more welcoming to the public than what we saw before. So yes, I do like it," she says.

Dan Coccimiglio says he likes the grab-and-go concept but thinks it would be nice if they had some hot food items on the menu.

"I think that would actually pull not only from the golfers but also the residents in and around this neighbourhood," he says. "Say they want to enjoy this beautiful patio, and say I'm going to enjoy a pita and fries at Roseland and sit with my laptop for a couple of hours. I think that would be an attractive offering."

Approximately $5.7 million is available through the city's 10-year capital plan for Roseland, with funding to support demolition of the existing clubhouse, site servicing, temporary arrangements for staff during demolition and construction, and the design and construction of the new clubhouse.

Rick MacArthur golfs at Roseland two to three times a week and says he thinks it will fit better with the course.

"I'm glad to see that they're focusing on outdoor use, including a lounge area, maybe some fire pits next to the putting greens. That will help make this more engaging," he says.

Marv Routliffe plays at Roseland every Tuesday and says he thinks the idea of downsizing and grab-and-go food will make it more profitable.

"There are so many other restaurants that are available for people to go and dine at; they don't need to come here. This will be for golfers, I think, and I think it will work out quite well," he says.

An online survey to gather public feedback is also available until August 15. Click here to find the survey.

Les Nemeth says he likes the big patio that's being proposed and is coming there for something to eat.

"Overall, thumbs up at this point. As long as it looks like the concepts they're doing and they don't have any major changes, I think it will be a winner," he says.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis was at the open house and says he has been hearing positive responses from the people who looked at the designs.

"People understand that we're trying to build a clubhouse that's functional and that hopefully will provide the best patio experience in the City of Windsor. To provide people who want to celebrate golf and be outdoors with a patio space that allows them to be outdoors and enjoy it. Not just for the golfers but the surrounding residents as well," he says.

The proposal will come to city council in September for a final decision with the goal of beginning demolition of the current clubhouse in late November or early December, allowing the demolition and heavy construction to take place outside of the golf season.

While the plans displayed involved the clubhouse, there was no mention of any potential housing development at the site.

In March 2024, the city announced a plan to increase housing and optimize city-owned properties, which included the parking lot and clubhouse property at Roseland.

The proposed plan called for the development of a 38-unit luxury condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, and balconies.

Roseland offers an 18-hole golf course designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927. The clubhouse was built in 1978. The course itself was designated under the provisions of the Ontario Heritage Act in 2003.

The clubhouse concept was created by GGA Partners, an international consulting firm, which was retained to develop Roseland's strategic business plan, oversee public consultation on the project, and complete the clubhouse feasibility study in 2021.