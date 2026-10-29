Windsor certifies 2026 municipal election results

Windsor City Hall seen in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 23, 2026. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The City of Windsor now has the certified results from the 2026 municipal election.

The election took place on Monday evening and saw a lot of change around the council table.

Fred Francis has officially been elected Windsor’s next mayor, defeating incumbent Drew Dilkens by over 8,000 votes.

The results also confirm the makeup of Windsor City Council, with five new councillors elected.

Darcie Renaud won ward 1, Chris Holt will now lead ward 4, Ken Acton claimed ward 5, Jeremy Renaud won ward 6, and Mark Masanovich will lead ward 10.

Previous councillors including ward 2’s Frazier Fathers, ward 3’s Renaldo Agostino, Angelo Marignani in ward 7, ward 8’s Gary Kaschak, and ward 9’s Kieran McKenzie were all re-elected.

The inaugural meeting of Windsor City Council is set to take place November 16.

Full results can be found here.