Francis wins mayor’s race, ending Dilkens era at Windsor City Hall

Drew Dilkens congratulates Fred Francis after conceding to Francis in the race for mayor of Windsor.

Voters in Windsor have voted for change in the mayor’s office.

Fred Francis has defeated incumbent Drew Dilkens in Monday’s municipal election, ending his bid for a fourth term as mayor.

The results, which have yet to be officially certified, saw Francis garner 28,204 votes, 47.6 per cent of the vote, 8,183 more than Dilkens, who earned 33.8 per cent of the vote.

Kat Pasquach finished third with 7,253 total votes.

Francis, the executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County, moves into the mayor’s office after serving 12 years as the councillor for Ward 1.

Francis said people wanted change.

“I felt that, so the need for change was there. We were able to tap into that during my campaign with our policies and ideas, and I’m grateful and humbled that the majority of Windsor voters trusted us and believed in our plan,” he said.

AM800-News-Fred Francis-Election Night Win Fred Francis celebrates with his daughter Bianca and wife Carolyn before delivering a speech at the Fogular Furlan Club following his election as the next mayor of Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Speaking at the Fogular Furlan Club, Francis said one of his top priorities is to figure out how to repeal the provincially legislated Strong Mayor Powers on Day One.

“We’re going to repeal it. I won’t use it. We’re going to figure out how to do that; we just won’t use it. That was a big factor at the door. Change was a big factor at the door. Revitalizing the downtown was a huge factor at the door,” he said.

Strong mayor powers grant the mayor authority to propose the municipal budget, veto council amendments or bylaws tied to provincial priorities, appoint and dismiss the CAO and department heads, and direct staff in writing.

Francis said while he’s very happy with the results, his mind is already on the work.

“The wheels are turning already, and my mind-the election’s over as far as I consider it,” he said. “Now it’s about the work, and I’m really looking forward to the work.”

AM800-News-Drew Dilkens-Election Night.jpg Drew Dilkens speaks with the media after delivering a concession speech at the Fogular Furlan Club in Windsor following his election loss for a fourth term as mayor. (Rusty Thomson)

Francis’ older brother Eddie served as mayor for 11 years between December 2003 and November 2014 but did not seek a fourth term in office and was replaced by Dilkens.

Dilkens said he had 20 years on city council with 12 as mayor; he’s proud of what they were able to deliver, including the new Fancsy Family Hospital and the NextStar Battery Plant.

“Economic development is something I focused greatly on. We landed, basically landed the unicorn with the NextStar battery factory. I’m incredibly proud of that and always will be, and so many other things,” he said.

Dilkens said he doesn’t leave with any regret.

“I was really the honour of my life to serve as mayor of the city of Windsor. Nothing will beat this, I’m sure, than being mayor of the city of Windsor,” he said. “I need mayor-elect Francis, and I need the next city council to succeed because their success is going to be the city’s success.”

Dilkens told reporters that in 2003, the first time he ran for city council, he lost but came back next time and won, so it’s not a new feeling to lose.

“I was hoping not to have that feeling, but listen, I always respect Windsorites and the decision that they made. Today, I respect their decision as well. They clearly wanted change and a different pathway for the city,” he said.

AM800-News-Drew Dilkens-Mother.jpg Drew Dilkens hugs his mother after delivering a concession speech at the Fogular Furlan Club in Windsor following his loss for a fourth term as mayor of the city. (Rusty Thomson)

Along with a new mayor, the next term of council will feature four new faces around the table and one previous councillor.

Five incumbents were re-elected, Frazier Fathers in Ward 2, Ward 3’s Renaldo Agostino, Angelo Marignani in Ward 7, Ward 8’s Gary Kaschak, and Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie.

There were four vacant council seats in this year’s election. Darcie Renaud replaces Francis in Ward 1 after previously running the last two elections to represent the ward.

Former Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt, who ran for mayor in 2022, returns to his old seat, replacing Mark McKenzie, who chose not to seek re-election.

Ken Acton is the new councillor for Ward 5, replacing 83-year-old Ed Sleiman who did not seek re-election after serving on council since 2010.

Voters in Ward 6 elected Jeremy Renaud to replace Jo-Anne Gignac, who did not seek re-election after 23 years on the city council.

In Ward 10, two-term incumbent Jim Morrison finished third in voting as Mark Masanovich won the seat after losing by 138 votes to Morrison in the 2022 race.