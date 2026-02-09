The team at the Windsor Assembly Plant got major recognition during the halftime show during Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

Dodge aired a new 30-second commercial highlighting the all-new 2026 Windsor-built Dodge Charger.

The spot, which aired in Canadian markets, boasted that the car is proudly "assembled by Canadians" and "recognized everywhere".

"There is no better moment to showcase this spot," said Jennifer Dobbs, VP of Marketing, Stellantis Canada.

"The reborn Dodge Charger is not only redefining power and performance; it's assembled in Canada by the world-class Windsor Assembly Plant team."

The Charger was named North American Car of the Year at last month's Detroit Auto Show , beating out the Honda Prelude and the Nissan Sentra.

"Bringing this homegrown breakthrough to Canadians during the country's biggest broadcast event underscores the power, performance and innovation we're building right here at home," said Dobbs.

The Charger lineup includes gas and electric options, and both two-door and four-door models, with Canadian prices starting around $60,000.