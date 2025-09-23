A grant request from the owner of a Windsor bakery was approved by city council Monday.

Yasmeen Bakery was seeking money and tax breaks through the Downtown Windsor Community Improvement Plan (CIP) , to help with facade improvements at the former Hi Neighbor Floor Covering building at corner of Wyandotte Street East and McDougall Street.

The facade improvement grant will cover 50 per cent of eligible costs, to a maximum of $30,000.

The bakery plans to move and expand, stating they've outgrown their current location at 1448 Wyandotte Street East, where they've been in business for over 25 years.

Owner Ali Seblini said he wants to make the new location a landmark in downtown Windsor.

Seblini said they are on track for a spring 2026 opening.