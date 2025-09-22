Windsor city council will be asked to approve Monday a grant application through the Downtown Windsor Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

CIPs are strategic tools used by municipalities across Ontario, providing grants and financial incentives to stimulate community revitalization, affordable housing, environmental remediation, and sustainable development.

The owner of Yasmeen Bakery is looking to expand his business into the former Hi Neighbor Floor Covering building at corner of Wyandotte Street East and McDougall Street.

Work is already underway, however, Ali Seblini is seeking a number of grants, including some tax relief, to help cover the costs of the move and expansion.

One of the grants, if approved, would cover 50 per cent of eligible costs for facade improvements, to a maximum of $30,000.

Seblini said he's been at his current location at 1448 Wyandotte Street East for more than 25 years and added they've outgrown the space.

"We're also looking for parking space. This is important for our business. We're lacking that at our other location," Seblini said.

"Honestly we're looking to do something amazing, like a landmark in downtown Windsor, so it's taking some time and working on every detail to make it the best possible."

Seblini said he's been working on the design for three years, and the grants would help him bring it across the finish line, with a tentative opening scheduled for spring 2026.

"The grant would allow us to do more things. The facade as you see, the design is going to be costly so that would help a lot. This is a very nice and good initiative of the City of Windsor to support businesses and help us do something that's very attractive in the downtown area," Seblini said.

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino said people are seeing opportunities in the downtown core and applying for the available grants.

"I think we had 22 new businesses open in the last 24 months downtown, and we continue to push forward, we continue to get the phone calls, the applications, people are starting to see the opportunity in downtown Windsor and taking advantage of it because now is the time to get in," Agostino said.

Agostino said he's confident with that with Yasmeen Bakery's investment, working in conjunction with the city's Strengthen The Core plan, that the area will see a boost.

"You're seeing people get involved and apply for CIPs, you're seeing people looking at spaces downtown because the opportunity is there to make money, right? So we're starting to see some things. We've had some businesses move. We're creating a new core downtown for hospitality, we're seeing some businesses like a furniture store opening, a new coffee shop opening up," said Agostino.

Council meets 10 a.m. Monday.