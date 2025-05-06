The alternate and fluctuating work schedules at the Windsor Assembly Plant for the next 12 weeks will impact local feeder plants.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the announcement from Stellantis is unfortunate news for the community and his members in Windsor-Essex.

Nabbout says when the assembly plant is down, some workers 195 represents will also be laid off.

He says there is anxiety amongst the workers at the plants and says they they have a lot of questions.

"We all know that those type of information and the action taken by the auto industry is impacting our members directly," he says. "It is unfortunate and we need to do the best we can here to represent the member and support them in those type of scenarios."

Nabbout says the union is doing everything it can to support the workers.

"They have a lot of concerns about what's going on," says Nabbout. "It's not an easy thing to deal with. They haven't expected those interruptions to interrupt there life every single day. People trying to put food on the table and support their family and pay their bills, so there's lots of questions. The uncertainty really makes them worrisome."

The two week pause at the Windsor Assembly Plant in April impacted about 800 Local 195 members.

As AM800 news reported Tuesday morning, Unifor Local 444 posted to social media Monday evening saying Stellantis notified the union that employees can expect alternate and fluctuating work schedules moving forward for the next 12 weeks.

The social media post said that the plant will experience some weeks with full production, some weeks will see only one shift working, and other weeks will see the plant totally down.

The post went on to say the expected addition of the third shift later this year, has been postponed until 2026.

The Windsor Assembly Plant is home to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at area feeder plants.