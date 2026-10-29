WIFF opens with sold-out screenings and strong ticket sales

Posters for some films being shown at the 22nd annual Windsor International Film Festival, September 22, 2026.

It’s opening day for the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).

The 22nd annual event kicked off Thursday morning in downtown Windsor.

This year’s festival features 232 films from 55 countries and runs until November 8.

WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie says he’s very pleased with ticket sales.

He says WIFF had a huge presale.

“We started selling tickets back in late August; it’s been a very very big presale already,” says Georgie. “Our opening night film is already sold-out; it’s called Paper Tiger with Adam Driver, and that one is already gone, and our closing film, The Debut with Julianne Moore, is sold-out.”

AM800-News-WIFF-2-September-2026 WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie announces details for the 2026 event, September 22, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

He says the opening night and closing night films are sold-out.

Georgie says tickets are available for other films.

“There’s 232 films total, but don’t delay on getting tickets because stuff is moving very, very quickly,” says Georgie.

He says there’s already a buzz in downtown Windsor.

“It means that the team is doing a good job,” he says. “It means that Windsor has built a hit, and it means lots of tourists are going to come and enjoy the festival and spend lots of money in Windsor and help local businesses as well.”

WIFF The Capitol Theatre set to host the Windsor International Film Festival in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 28, 2026. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

The films are being shown at Capitol Theatre, the Chrysler Theatre, and the Armouries building on University Avenue.

Earlier this month, WIFF announced some films had to move to larger venues to accommodate movie goers.