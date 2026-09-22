232 films from 55 countries on tap for this year’s Windsor International Film Festival

The countdown is on for the 22nd annual Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).

The 11-day event kicks off on Thursday, October 29, and runs until Sunday, November 8.

On Tuesday, WIFF officials announced programming for this year’s event at the Capitol Theatre.

It features 232 films from 55 countries.

They’ll be shown at the Capitol Theatre, the Chrysler Theatre, and the Armouries building on University Avenue.

WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie says he’s proud of this year’s lineup.

“A lot of good local films as well, a lot of good Canadian films for sure,” says Georgie. “Our opening film, Paper Tiger, with Adam Driver, is going to be a big hit, and our closing film, with Julianne Moore called The Debut, is another big hit. We’re very proud of the program.”

AM800-News-WIFF-3-September-2026 Posters for some films being shown at the 22nd annual Windsor International Film Festival, September 22, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

He says it’s very satisfying work putting the festival on for the community.

“It’s a reflection of a team of people who work 12 months of the year and something they believe in,” he says. “You know, Windsor builds minivans and makes really good pizza, and Windsor built this film festival, and it’s ours, and I think that’s the number one reason WIFF is successful is because our own community built it, and now 22 years in, a day like today is very satisfying.”

Georgie believes the community built WIFF.

“Whether it’s our 300 volunteers, whether it’s our sponsors, whether it’s our donors, everybody in between feels a part of it, and there’s a community pride piece, there’s an economic development piece, the tourism piece, helping the small businesses, sharing local films, giving people a sense of quality of life, working with our Detroit partners, and celebrating us as well,” says Georgie. “So many great, great parts that we can generally be proud of.”

He says tickets for this year’s event are currently on sale.