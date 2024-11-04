That's a wrap on this year's Windsor International Film Festival.

The 11-day event came to an end Sunday night in downtown Windsor.

The event celebrated its 20th anniversary and featured 213 films from around the globe.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie described this year's festival as a 'real banger.'

He says the movie 'Conclave' closed out the event and says it was the single biggest screening with more than 1,000 people attending for a closing film.

Georgie says it was a fantastic year for WIFF.

"It was a really really strong 20th anniversary," says Georgie. "It's been bumping downtown for 11 days and a lot of good feedback and a lot of joy. I mean 20 years is something to celebrate."

He says they're still finalizing this year's attendance numbers.

"It was banging for sure," he says. "We definitely had some really big hits specifically Anora, The Substance that was huge. The opening night film was really big as well but we still got to tabulate that so I guess a couple of days to dig out of it but from what we've seen so far, it was a barn burner."

Georgie believes the next 20-years for the film festival are going to be the best 20-years of WIFF.

"We're on a clear growth trajectory and to a real greater heights constantly, we're so proud of it," says Georgie. "We're already talking about next year believe it or not."

Movies were shown at The Capitol Theatre, Chrysler Theatre and The Armouries.

When the event started on October 24, Georgie described the films as funny, exciting, serious, terrifying and action packed.