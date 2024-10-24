It's opening day for the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).

The 11-day event is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will feature 213 movies.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie says the films will be shown on four screens from 9 a.m. until midnight and until 2 a.m. on weekends.

He says he's thrilled with the growth of the event.

"To think 20 years and I'm using it as a milestone, I know back in the first years we were selling around 2,500 tickets and now this year, we're selling 47,000 the growth is enormous," he says.

Georgie says it's a fun event.

"We see people that buy the pass and come and watch a ton of movies or some people coming back for the tenth time and then other people for the very first time, we're like I've always wanted to go, I haven't been before and now the times to do it.," says Georgie. "So we hope we'll also get some people joining us for the very first time this year."

He feels the community is behind the event.

"The amount of guests that are coming from across the province, across the country and also a ton of film makers coming in that are just saying, I want to come, I want to be apart of it," he says. "We invite a bunch of people but there's also a bunch of people like we're coming anyways, we're coming for the party, coming to show up and celebrate with WIFF."

Georgie says the film festival is set up to be like a buffet.

He says the films are funny, exciting, serious, terrifying and action packed.

Movies are being shown at The Capitol Theatre, Chrysler Theatre and The Armouries.

WIFF offers a number of ticket options including a festival pass, three and 10 packs, premium tickets and single tickets.