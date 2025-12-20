One person has passed away following a wheelchair fire in east Windsor.

The fire broke out early Friday Dec. 12 in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

According to Windsor fire, a person on oxygen was smoking while sitting in a wheelchair with the oxygen tank.

The person, who was outside of a building at the time, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and has since died.

Windsor fire expressed condolences to the family, friends and staff at the facility, and reminded the public to avoid smoking while oxygen is use.