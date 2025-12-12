One person is in critical condition after a wheelchair fire in East Windsor.
Windsor fire says the individual was smoking while on oxygen while sitting in a wheelchair.
The fire broke out early Friday morning in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
According to Windsor fire, the individual was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
The person was outside of a structure, and fire officials say there is no damage to it.
The investigation continues.
Fire crews responded to an early morning wheelchair fire in the 3100 Blk. of Meadowbrook Lane. One person was transported to hospital in critical condition. No damage to the structure. Investigation on going.*JS— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) December 12, 2025