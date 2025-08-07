The Wheatley Library in Chatham-Kent will officially reopen this weekend.

The branch on 35 Talbot Street West has been closed since early July after a strong odour was detected in the area and a well was discovered.

This came just days after a hydrogen sulphide gas leak was reported behind the library at the end of June . At no time was gas detected inside the library.

The branch will reopen on Saturday and will resume their regular hours moving forward.

The building was closed to the public out of caution for staff and the public due to its proximity to the well.

Chatham-Kent officials state that active monitors around the well will remain for at least the next two weeks, meaning parking behind the library will be closed during this time.

The site will be added to the monthly soil gas surveys going forward.

Summer reading programming will also continue at the Wheatley Branch.

Hydrogen sulfide is the same gas responsible for an explosion that occurred in August 2021 where two buildings were destroyed and several others were damaged. Multiple people were injured following the explosion.