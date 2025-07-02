Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue are monitoring another situation in Wheatley.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to 35 Talbot Street West in Wheatley following a report from a member of the public who detected a strong odour in the area.

While an evacuation was not ordered, emergency officials remained on the scene overnight to monitor the area.

It's the same place where a hydrogen sulphide gas leak was reported last Thursday, at the back of the Wheatley Public Library branch, that forced an evacuation in the town.

Hydrogen sulphide is the same gas responsible for an explosion that occurred in August 2021, where two buildings were destroyed and several others were damaged.

Multiple people were injured following the explosion.