The federal Liberals called an emergency caucus meeting Monday night, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced renewed calls from some members of his party to resign.

Liberal MPs from across the country convened in a room on Parliament Hill, as politicians and political observers absorbed the shockwaves of Chrystia Freeland's surprise resignation and release of a scathing letter to the prime minister .

Losing his deputy and the chaotic rollout of his government's fall economic statement has, as a result, revived questions about the viability of the embattled prime minister's continued leadership.

Trudeau attended the caucus meeting, fresh off a snap visit to Rideau Hall to swear in his new minister of finance, longtime ally Dominic LeBlanc. A pool camera caught a shot of him speaking to his MPs through a window into the room. Upon entering, it appeared as if he was applauded.

It remains unclear what exactly Trudeau had to say, as he's yet to take questions from reporters.

Seen walking to his motorcade after the meeting, Trudeau didn't comment, but as a few protesters shouted at him, including stating that he'd "ruined our country," the prime minister wished them a "good night."

Speaking later Monday night at a holiday party for top Liberal donors, Trudeau finally addressed the tumult.

"It's obviously been an eventful day. It has not been an easy day, but I wanted to come here tonight and speak with you dedicated, devoted members of the Liberal Party, because you, not me or any other politician, are the beating heart of this movement," Trudeau said.

"It is the absolute privilege of my life to serve as your prime minister," he added, to cheers and applause.

Trudeau then implored the room of Liberal loyalists to enjoy their holidays and recharge so they can come back "ready to show Canadians we have a serious, positive vision for the future of this great country, that is worth fighting for."

'We're not united': Liberal MP

According to sources, Freeland — who in her letter indicated she intended to stay on as a Liberal MP — was also in the room and received a standing ovation when she arrived. Donning purple, she did not stop to talk to reporters on her way in, or out.

As caucus members emerged around one hour after the meeting started, few would comment on whether the prime minister indicated to them if he plans to stay on, or if Trudeau still has their support.

Of those who did speak, the message was mixed.

Ontario Liberal MP James Maloney told reporters that the prime minister does still have the confidence of caucus, while Ontario Liberal MP Chad Collins said that's not the case.

"I'm not going to breach confidentiality in terms of what happened in caucus, but I can say we're not united," he said. "There's still a number of our members who feel we need a change in leadership. I'm one of those."

"We fear what a 'make Canada great again' agenda from Mr. Poilievre means to our constituents, and I think the only path forward for us is to choose a new leader, and to present a new plan to Canadians with a different vision," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, some Liberal MPs who had previously publicly called on Trudeau to resign, as well as others, said the unfolding situation is indicative that the prime minister has "passed his shelf life."

"If the prime minister remains, I believe he is the ballot question. Every Canadian, before they ask anything else, will be saying: 'Do I want Justin Trudeau to stay prime minister or not?'" Anthony Housefather said in an interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

"Incumbents have a certain shelf life in a social media age, I believe the prime minister has passed that shelf life. And I think that for Canadians to have a real choice on the table… We need to have a different leader with a different vision for the Liberal Party, to be viable in the next election," the Quebec Liberal MP said.

Housefather had asked Trudeau to resign months ago, both in writing and at caucus.

Appearing alongside him, former cabinet minister and current self-described "loyal" Liberal Ontario MP Helena Jaczek – who previously called for a secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership – agreed.

"I have been observing what has been transpiring, both in Parliament and within caucus over the last several months … we are not able to bring Liberal policies forward in a constructive manner," she said.

"I was hoping we would be working on a future platform for the next election where we would be discussing how we want to help Canadians and move forward. And that simply has not been occurring."

Jaczek said that in her riding, she's hearing that voters aren't listening to the Liberals anymore, as the prime minister "just doesn't represent what I want to see in a leader."

Reacting to Freeland's "bold" move in deciding to depart cabinet, New Brunswick Liberal MP Wayne Long called it "a devastating blow to the prime minister," and one that he said means he should now step down.

"Time to go," he said. "I would say prorogation and then a leadership contest."

Noting Freeland is only the latest in now several senior Liberals leaving cabinet, Long said it's "time for the prime minister to read the room, to listen to his colleagues, listen to the electorate, look at the polling that hasn't moved in a year."

Some still have confidence in Trudeau

Despite these comments from their colleagues, a number of Liberal MPs continue to express their confidence in Trudeau, stating their focus is on governing.

"We know that President Trump is coming into office on the 20th of January. It is incumbent upon us, we owe it to Canadians, we owe it to our families, and to our friends, and everyone in Canada to be the best prepared, to make sure that we have everything lined up to make sure that we can stand up for Canada," said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne after Monday night's meeting.

Chief Government Whip Ruby Sahota said Trudeau still has her "full support." Asked if she thinks Trudeau is weakened after what happened, "that's all I'm going to say," was her response.

Others have indicated they think, as Ontario Liberal MP John McKay put it ahead of the caucus confab, "some explanation probably is in order."

"There's a lot of hearsay, a lot of speculation, a lot of gossip going on," David McGuinty, Liberal MP and chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, told reporters.

"I think the prime minister should look at what he's doing, look at the caucus, meet with us, have a discussion, and we'll see where we get to," he also said, when asked whether he believes Trudeau should resign.

Health Minister Mark Holland said he was "not prepared to say anything," when asked about the meeting, stating "there's a lot to take in today."

"I am here for the long run," Holland added, amid questions about his political future. When asked if Trudeau should stay in for the long run, he did not reply.

A previous effort to push the prime minister to reconsider running again as Liberal leader largely fizzled, upon the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last month.

Compounding the pressure the prime minister is facing, the only remaining dance partner for his Liberal minority government is the NDP, but today Leader Jagmeet Singh added his voice to those calling for Trudeau to go, raising the likelihood of an early election.

Though, with the House of Commons scheduled to adjourn for the year on Tuesday, it doesn't appear as if the prime minister will have to imminently face a potentially government-toppling confidence vote.