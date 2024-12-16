Amid the news that Chrystia Freeland has resigned from her cabinet position as finance minister , the Department of Finance on Monday unveiled the long-anticipated fall economic statement, which reports a deficit of $61.9-billion for 2023-24.

The release of the fiscal update -- which Government House Leader Karina Gould is tabling in Freeland's stead -- is already coming later in the year than is typical. It also comes amid uncertainty stemming largely from the looming threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada.

Meanwhile, less than an hour before reporters and economic experts were set to enter a six-hour embargo to read the document, Freeland announced her resignation in a letter posted to social media, postponing the fiscal update’s lockup.

Freeland and Trudeau have found themselves “at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” the former wrote, an assertion she’s sought to downplay in recent days as reports of fraying tensions between the two top Liberals re-emerged.

The latest round of frustration between their two offices was reportedly connected to disagreements over measures such as the two-month GST/HST pause and the in-limbo $250 workers' benefit cheques, as well as the government’s ability to abide by its fiscal anchors.

The 270-page document, meanwhile, touts what it considers economic victories, namely being the first G7 country in which the central bank cut interest rates, and inflation “anchored” at two per cent, chalking both up to “the government’s prudent fiscal management.”

Deficit larger than promised

Freeland in last year’s fall economic statement laid out self-imposed fiscal guardrails, namely keeping the debt-to-GDP ratio on a declining track, maintaining the deficit-to-GDP ratio below one per cent, and maintaining the deficit below the $40.1-billion target.

2024 Fall Economic Statement: Budgetary Balance

Federal deficit projections from this year's Fall Economic Statement compared to Budget 2024, which was released in April 2024.

The projected deficit for this fiscal year, as laid out in the fall economic statement, however, is $21.8 billion beyond that $40.1-billion pledge.

Despite that, this new fiscal update paints the country’s finances in a positive light, stating the “economy has achieved a soft landing,” and pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine as destabilizing and unprecedented global challenges.

“Amid global economic uncertainty, the government’s economic plan has laid a strong foundation to drive growth now and in the years to come,” the fall economic statement reads.

The fall economic statement maintains the federal government will achieve the declining debt-to-GDP ratio it has promised.

The document also lays out the government’s economic plan, broken down into “four key pillars” of focus: “generational investments,” such as child care and dental care, “securing Canada’s AI advantage,” “overcoming geopolitical risks and uncertainty,” and investments for the industrial transition, namely when it comes to critical minerals.

But according to fiscal policy expert Fred O’Riordan, the tax policy leader for EY Canada, the reality is perhaps more grim.

While the document acknowledges much has changed in recent months, namely the re-election of Trump in the U.S., the projections in the fall economic statement are based on private sector economists’ forecasts from September.

“The forecast is quite likely overly optimistic, even the downside scenario, in light of the threat of tariffs from the U.S. and how Canada may respond,” O’Riordan said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.