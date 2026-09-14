Weed Man collecting donations to support local food banks

A well-known lawn care company is once again striving to help the local community.

Weed Man has launched their 3rd Annual Grassroots Giving campaign, which supports food banks at more than 100 locations across the United States and Canada.

Until October 9, Weed Man will be partnering with local organizations to give back, and right here in Windsor-Essex, donations will be collected for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

Donations will be collected during customers’ regularly scheduled lawn care services.

Those wanting to donate can leave items such as canned vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, rice, pasta, oatmeal, applesauce, baby food and formula, outside of their front door where a Weed Man technician will collect all items.

Amanda Killeen, Director of Administration and Customer Service with Weed Man Canada, says previous years have been very successful.

“We had 700 pounds of food collected last year in the Windsor community, and we’re looking to increase that this year substantially. So we want to get over 1,000 pounds of food donated this season.”

She says those receiving services will be reminded of the campaign.

“If they’re not home they can leave it in a bag on their porch, their front door. We do notify our customers the evening before we would be coming out for services by email or text, whatever they prefer, and we include in there to remind them that we are collecting donations.”

She says many food banks are in need of baby items.

“Things like diapers and formula, that’s been another big request this year for donations for most of the areas, including like canned baby food, but specifically those type of items are also in high demand as well.”

Killeen says 18,429 pounds of food were collected across Canada last year.

More information on the campaign can be found on the Weed Man website.