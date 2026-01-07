The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association has received a significant donation from Weed Man Canada.

The lawn care company wrapped up its national Grassroots Giving campaign that saw local Weed Man franchisees gather food donations from their customers in their respective communities.

700 pounds of food, equivalent of 583 meals, was donated to Windsor's food bank.

Amanda Killeen is a director of customer service and administration for Weed Man Canada.

She said her organization oversees 16 franchises across Canada and the U.S. that collected 14,874 lbs of food.

"There's so many people that are out there struggling and the numbers are just climbing, so it's something that we and our customer base are able to help and provide food and meals to people within our community," she said.

Killeen said they make it easy for their customers to be able to help their communities.

"Just simply leave a bag or box with the items they wish to donate on their front porch or door steps so that we can collect them with the technician when they come out to do their service," said Killeen.

She said given the growth and acquisitions her franchise is seeing, they would like to collect 20,000 lbs next year.

"A big increase but I think increased communication, we're getting better year over year, I think that we can easily hit that target," she said.

Nationally in both Canada and the U.S., 98 total franchises took part, collecting a grand total of 108,000 pounds.