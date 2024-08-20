The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has provided another update related to the blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair.

Over the weekend, officials stated they received test results following routine sampling that showed levels that exceed acceptable limits and advised anyone living near an area where a bloom has developed to follow certain safety measures.



As a follow-up to that information, WECHU officials have released more information about safe water use by residents impacted by the bloom.



Well water users who draw from lake wells for supply in the area of the bloom are advised to not drink or use the water for food preparation.



Officials are also asking people not to boil this well water as this may increase the toxicity of it.



Anyone who typically relies on well water in the area of the bloom is asked to use an alternate source of safe drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of the bloom.



Municipal tap water remains safe for drinking and food preparation, as local water suppliers regularly test water for possible contaminants, including blue-green algae and associated toxins.

