The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has received an updated report regarding an algae bloom on Lake St. Clair.

They state they received test results following routine sampling - showing levels that exceed acceptable limits.

They advise the public to avoid using the water for drinking or food preparation, use bottled water instead, not to boil the contaminated water, avoid swimming or water sports in the area, and keep pets away from the water to prevent health risks.

The Health Unit stated on July 23 that there was visual confirmation of the bloom on the lake near Stoney Point.

Blue-green algae usually presents itself in low numbers but can rapidly increase in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that gets a lot of sun.

When this happens, they can form blooms that discolour the water or produce floating scum on the surface of the water.