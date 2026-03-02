The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a community alert following an elevated number of opioid overdoses.

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System (OSUNS) identified the increase between February 22-28, when there 19 opioid overdoses reported amongst Emergency Department (ED) visits, 16 of which involved fentanyl.

WECHU previously issued an alert on Feb. 10 when 11 overdoses were reported.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

What You Can Do

Share this alert. If you know of any connections between recent cases, contact the health unit.

Opioid Safety Tips

Don’t use alone.

Start with a small amount.

Don’t use at the same time as others.

Avoid mixing substances.

Call 911 if something feels wrong.

Keep naloxone handy.

Overdose Response

Check responsiveness and call 911.

Give naloxone.

Provide rescue breathing or chest compressions.

Repeat after 2-3 minutes if no change.

Stay with the person. The Good Samaritan Act offers protection.

Need Help?