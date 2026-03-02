The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a community alert following an elevated number of opioid overdoses.
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System (OSUNS) identified the increase between February 22-28, when there 19 opioid overdoses reported amongst Emergency Department (ED) visits, 16 of which involved fentanyl.
WECHU previously issued an alert on Feb. 10 when 11 overdoses were reported.
Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.
What You Can Do
Share this alert. If you know of any connections between recent cases, contact the health unit.
Opioid Safety Tips
Overdose Response
Need Help?
Find local mental health and substance-use services at wecoss.ca/WEC_CONNECT.