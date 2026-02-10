A community alert has been issued following a high number of opioid overdoses locally.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), 11 opioid overdoses were reported in Windsor-Essex between February 1 and February 7.

The health unit states that of those 11 overdoses, eight of them reportedly involved fentanyl.

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System (OSUNS) identified the elevated number of opioid overdoses.

The last community alert was issued by WECHU on Dec. 2, 2025, where 15 overdoses were reported in the region.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.