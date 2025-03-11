The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified more possible points of exposure for measles.

The health unit is listing a possible exposure point as the Old Colony Christian Academy, at 1521 Road 4 West in Kingsville, on Friday, Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Monday, March 3 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Additional exposure points include the Fresh Co. Leamington at 250 Erie St S. in Leamington on Friday, March 7, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and the Erie Shores Health Care Emergency Room at 194 Talbot St W. in Leamington on Friday, March 7, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:05 p.m.

On Monday, the health unit announced it had received confirmation of two additional cases of measles in the region, bringing the total to three confirmed cases.

In addition to monitoring for symptoms for 7 to 21 days, those individuals who are unimmunized, fall within the following groups, and had exposures at the following locations are asked to call the Health Unit at 519-258-2156 ext. 1420 for assessment and potential preventative treatment:

Children less than 1 year of age

Pregnant individuals who have less than 2 doses of the measles vaccine (MMR)

Individuals who are immunocompromised