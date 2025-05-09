The Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a dog who was turned over to them following an animal cruelty incident is doing well.

Lynnette Bain says the chihuahua named Rico is very traumatized and timid, however he's in good body condition.

Windsor Police launched an investigation earlier this week after receiving multiple reports regarding a viral video that appeared to show the abuse of a dog.

According to police, a woman was seen in the video, crouching down and discharging a taser near the small dog in an enclosed cage. In the video, the dog could be heard yelping and barking while another person was laughing in the background.

Bain says the incident was brought to their attention and police took action quickly, arresting and charging a 26-year-old woman before the dog was brought to the Humane Society.

She says Rico is doing well but it's going to be a slow and steady process.

"He was checked over by our veterinarian and our veterinary staff, and was determined he was in good body condition. He's really suffering from obviously some trauma, so he's visibly shaken and scared, very timid and skittish."

Bain says there are ways to report animal cruelty to the correct people.

"If you feel a dog is in immediate danger, stress, life-threatening, could be in a hot car, a cold car, you witness an attack, you see an animal being tortured - call 911. That's your best bet because you can get immediate action. Now the Provincial Animal Welfare Services can always be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

She says they appreciate the public's concern, and will continue to monitor Rico.

"It's really considered a boarding situation at this point. The animal is not available for adoption or for foster. It's in our care until we await direction from the police at this point."

Bain says there is still an ongoing active investigation regarding the incident.

Police state that the woman involved has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act came into effect in 2019 which protects animals from abuse. Animal welfare services can be reached 24/7 at 1-866-926-4625.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides