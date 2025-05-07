A 26-year-old woman is charged after an animal cruelty incident in Windsor.

Windsor police say an investigation was launched earlier this week after receiving multiple reports regarding a viral video that appeared to show the abuse of a dog.

According to police, a woman was seen in the video, crouching down and discharging a conducted energy weapon near a small dog in an enclosed cage.

Police say the dog could be heard yelping and barking while another person was laughing in the background.

Investigators say the woman was located at a home in the 1100-block of Bruce Avenue.

She's charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say the dog was removed from the home and turned over to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.