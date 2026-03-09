Windsor's downtown ice rink will stay open for the foreseeable future despite warmer temperatures in the forecast.

No firm closing date has been set yet for the rink at City Hall Square, according to Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

"The question came up last week whether we wanted to have that discussion or whether we wanted to try and give'r and see how the cooling equipment will work and push it to the max," Agostino said.

"I was asked for my opinion and I said let's give'r to the max."

Agostino said sunshine is the biggest factor in making the ice slushy, adding that staff are cranking up the chiller to keep the rink open as long as it’s safe and hoping families can enjoy it over March Break.

"To see people out there skating everyday, to see kids down there enjoying the ice, to really continue the momentum of what's going on downtown with an experience like that has been a real game changer for this winter," he said.

"It's been a long winter. I think I've seen the ice rink closed one day all winter and it was because of the wind, dangerous winds, so it's been a phenomenal success."

He said once skating wraps up, the water feature will return with plans for other activations over summer 2026.

"I've been talking to city staff and the mayor about creating some type of Bellagio-type water show because we have the fountains, we have the lights, we have the music, doing something cool there," said Agostino.

"I've already talked to numerous groups that want to do activations there. We're talking about the potential of having a brawl at city hall, having the boxing gym come down and do an event out there this summer or sooner than that."

The rink officially opened for skating on Dec. 13, 2025.

Construction on the $15.4 million project began in July 2024.