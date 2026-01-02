The future of Sandpoint Beach is now up in the air.

Upon doing a deeper dive into the 2026 proposed city budget tabled by mayor Drew Dilkens last week, Coun. Angelo Marignani says he is "shocked" at what he's since learned.

As reported, a total of $1.5 million has been earmarked for a splash pad at Sandpoint Beach in Ward 7.

Marignani said the 10 year capital plan does not have any other money set aside to help pay the remaining 90 per cent cost for the implementation of the Sandpoint Beach master plan.

"Even if we're waiting for the review results of the master plan with the Lifesaving Society of Canada, there's not enough in there to actually complete it in the 10 year window. That kind of hit me hard," he said.

Sandpoint Beach was closed to swimmers on June 9, 2025, after a 15-year-old drowned and two earlier fatalities prompted a coroner’s investigation and a review of the beach master plan.

Marignani said he plans on bringing up the issue during budget deliberations.

"In fact I'm thinking of doing some sort of public campaign just so that people are aware of this because only after taking a deeper dive do I realize the deficiency in that capital budget. I think it's important to have everyone understand this," said Marignani.

Marignani said he wants to know how the public feels about moving the master plan forward or not.

When the beach was closed last June, it was completely fenced off to the public.

"Now when the report comes back from the Lifesaving Society of Canada, what that report will give us will determine what happens with that fence," said Marignani.

The proposed master plan calls for the relocation of the beach east to steer clear of a steep drop-off and strong currents at the western edge, where the Detroit River meets Lake St. Clair.

The city has scheduled a meeting for budget delegations on Jan. 12, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m.