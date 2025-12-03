A community meet-and-greet will take place early next month giving residents a chance to mingle with the city's newest councillor, Frazier Fathers, who represents Ward 2.

Fathers was elected in a special byelection held Oct. 27, following the resignation of Fabio Costante in June.

The event is being described as an opportunity to connect directly with Fathers, share ideas, and discuss the neighbourhood priorities, challenges, and opportunities that matter most to the community.

Fathers said to expect a more casual and smaller gathering than the ward meetings.

"Residents can come forward, connect with me, share their thoughts and ideas on neighbourhood priorities and be able to have a conversation," said Fathers.

Fathers said he heard a lot of feedback over the campaign but now it's time to get down to work.

"They'll be some administration there. We sort of targeted certain administration staff to come. It won't be a full ward meeting, but, it will be an opportunity for residents to come, share their ideas, share their thoughts. I'll be there, able to write those down and then follow up with those residents after the meet-and-greet is done," he said.

Fathers said he's hoping for a good turnout.

"Ward 2 is a passionate group and there's a lot of community members who have a lot of passionate ideas about their neighbourhoods and communities, so I'm hoping a lot of folks show up," said Fathers.)

The Ward 2 meet-and-greet with Coun. Frazier Fathers will take place on Wednesday Dec. 3, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall - Main Floor Gallery, 3277 Sandwich Street West.

Residents who are unable to attend but would still like to provide input are encouraged to contact 311.