The city's ward 1 councillor is happy to see a proposed zero per cent increase in the 2026 budget for Windsor, but wishes there was more transparency.

Fred Francis says the zero per cent increase is great to see, however, this is something that should've been achieved over the last couple of years.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens previewed the budget on Thursday, which includes $317-million in capital spending.

The budget includes $163-million for roads, $60-million in sewers, $29-million for community services such as parks and facilities, and $5.4-million in capital investment in public transit.

Francis says while he's pleased with what was presented, there is some frustration that due to the Strong Mayor Powers legislation that city council still haven't seen the budget in its entirety.

The 10 city councillors will be able to review the budget once it's officially tabled by the mayor on Dec. 29.

Francis says he's pleased to see this being proposed.

"This is something I advocate for every single year, with the understanding that we can't be at zero every year... but it's always a good practice. I just wish we were able to do this last year, and the year before because the affordability challenges we're facing today were the same then. It's good that it's coming now... we'll see if it actually happens because we don't know the details yet of how they're proposing that."

He says he wishes the zero per cent could've happened the last couple of years.

"I think people are smart enough to know when they look at the last three years taxes have gone up 12 per cent for their property taxes. Someone just has to look at their property taxes the last three years and they're smart enough to know things have gone up. So, it's great if we could do it in 2026, but I wish we could've done it before an election year, for sure."

Francis says it's ridiculous that the councillors won't get to see the budget until Dec. 29 due to the Strong Mayor Powers legislation.

"I would've already been knee-deep in line items, and I would've known this budget inside and out by now. Listen, I didn't even know about this until I read the media release, so I found out about this when you found out about this... and that's something that's new. It was never like that before Strong Mayor Powers, and that's why I'm not a fan of Strong Mayor Powers at all because it's just another example of how councillors are sidelined."

Strong Mayor Powers shift budget control to the mayor, who prepares and proposes the budget with city staff, rather than council directing staff as before.

After the budget is officially tabled on Dec. 29, city council members will have 30 days to propose any changes, however the mayor can veto any amendment, which council can only override with a two-thirds majority vote.

The public will have two weeks to review the budget, and council will hear from delegations on Jan. 12, 2026.

Following the delegations, council will be able to meet as many times as needed for deliberations up until Jan. 26, 2026.

