Windsor Ward 1 Councillor Darcie Renaud says the mayor’s warning that a tax increase is coming in 2027 isn’t surprising given how last year’s budget was built.

Fred Francis said last week that a zero per cent tax increase is “impossible” and hopes to keep the increase in the three-to-four per cent range.

Even before budget talks begin, Renaud says Windsor is dealing with the impact of decisions made to keep taxes at zero last year.

She says she’d like any increase kept at or below inflation, while recognizing residents don’t want major hikes.

“Even before the campaign started, I was talking about some of the things that happened to get to zero in 2026, including using a lot of one-time funds for ongoing operating challenges. So we were starting 2027 in a hole already, just to maintain what we’re already doing,” Renaud said.

Renaud opposes higher recreation fees and says this year’s budget should focus on maintaining services.

She also wants a clearer accounting of what facilities like Adventure Bay cost taxpayers.

“I would actually love to see something from the city that tells us exactly how much Adventure Bay itself is costing us to run, and how much we’re bringing in, and then I guess what that deficit or subsidization of Adventure Bay is,” Renaud said.

One area where Renaud is already drawing a line is user fees, particularly for public transit.

“I do not want to see transit fares increased at all this year. I would like to see them frozen,” she said.

“I think personally, we’re at the ceiling of where transit fares need to be in our city at the moment.”

Renaud was also asked about proposals that could come before council, including a deputy mayor position.

She said maintaining the current structure may be the best approach, though she wants to review the report before making a final decision.